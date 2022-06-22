Orion Charger football camp set for July

Mindy Carls

Thursday, June 30, is the last date to register for Orion football camps in order to guarantee receiving a camp shirt.

Three camps are scheduled at Charger Field:

• Middle school, grades seven and eight — 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22.

• Youth, grades three through six — 1 to 3 p.m. July 18 through July 22.

• High school, grades nine through 12 — 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 25, through Friday, July 29.

Players will wear helmets and shoulder pads for the high school camp. Equipment can be picked up from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at OHS.

For a registration form, visit orionschools.us. Click on the District tab and look for Sports Leagues and Camps on the left side of the new page.

Completed forms and checks may be mailed before June 28 to Orion High School, Attn.: Chip Filler, 1100 13th St., Orion IL 61273, and after July 1 to Chip Filler, 1413 6th St., Orion IL 61273.

For more information, phone Filler at (309) 721-7952.