Orion's Kunert named to All-State third team

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Lainey Kunert capped her freshman season with a berth on the All-State Class 2A third team announced by the Illinois Coaches Association.

Kunert was selected as an infielder/outfielder.

She led the Chargers with a .425 batting average, collecting 34 hits in 80 at bats over 26 games. She slammed six doubles.

Her on-base percentage was .471 and her slugging percentage .500.

Kunert scored 22 runs. She stole five bases in six attempts.

She tallied 84 putouts and three assists. Her fielding percentage was .879.

Kunert received honorable mention on the Three Rivers West All-Conference team.

Three Rivers players on the ICA All-State teams are listed below.

Three Rivers West

First team 2A — Junior infielder Alivia Bark, Riverdale. Junior infielder Payton Brown and sophomore pitcher Kendra Lewis, Rockridge.

Second team 2A — Senior outfielder Jaden Johnson and junior pitcher Alyah Jones, Erie-Prophetstown. Senior catcher Bailah Bognar, junior outfielder Kori Needham, Rockridge. Senior outfielder Bella Dean, Sherrard.

Three Rivers East

Second team 1A — Senior infielder Ryann Stoudt, Peru St. Bede. Junior catcher Carlin Brady and sophomore pitcher/infielder Ady Waldschmidt, Sterling Newman.

Third team 1A — Sophomore catcher Isabella Pinter and junior outfielder Addie Bontz, St. Bede. Sophomore infielder Jess Johns and sophomore outfielder Madison Duhon.

Third team 2A — Senior catcher/infielder Lainey Kelly and junior infielder/outfielder McKensey Stontz, Kewanee. Senior pitcher Paige Manning, Mendota.