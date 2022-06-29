Passino named Orion softball MVP

Mindy Carls

The Orion softball program held its 2022 awards night on Thursday, May 26, in the commons at Orion High School.

Orion finished the season 6-21. The Chargers battled through a difficult beginning, but as the season went on they got better, coach Sarah Frenell said. By the last third of the season, the girls did not accept losing.

A hard-fought game against Moline proved to be the turning point, she said. Although Orion lost 7-6, the Chargers had a 4-7 record the rest of the way.

Orion finished the Three Rivers West action with a 1-11 record, but Frenell noted champion Rockridge and runner-up Erie-Prophetstown won regional titles. Erie-Prophetstown lost the sectional championship game to Rockridge, which went on to win the state tournament.

Special awards went to Ella Sundberg, Sportsmanship; Ava Terry, Team Ball and Golden Glove (Best Defense, .870 fielding percentage); Lainey Kunert, Batting Average (.425); Grace Passno, Most Valuable Player.

Passno was the Channel 6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week because she hit for the cycle in the Monmouth-Roseville game.

Two Chargers cracked the top 10 in the team’s single-season record book. Hannah Swope’s three triples tied her for ninth, and Sundberg’s five home runs tied her for 10th.

Varsity letters were presented to Grace Passno, Ella Sundberg, Kenadi Sovey, Ariel Nelson, Liz Wilbur, Kasey Filler, Ava Terry, Nadine Boos, Jayden Smith, Avah Jones, Macy Mizlo and Lainey Kunert.

Junior varsity letters went to Kallie DeBaillie, Riley Sullivan, Katie Handley, Hannah Swope and Kamryn Filler.

Season stats

Batting average —Team .290, Lainey Kunert .425, Ella Sundberg .395, Hannah Swope .328, Grace Passno .305.

Hits — Team 198, Kunert 34, Sundberg 30, Passno 25, Ava Terry 24, Swope 22, Avah Jones 21, Kenadi Sovey 20, Kasey Filler 17.

RBIs — Team 104, Passno 23, Sundberg 18, Swope 16, Sovey 11, Filler 10, Jones 10, Terry 9.

Runs — Team 122, Kunert 22, Sundberg 17, Terry 15, Jones 14, Passno 14, Swope 14, Sovey 13.

Doubles — Team 27, Passno 8, Kunert 6, Terry 5, Sovey 5, Swope 5, Jones 4, Filler 2, Sundberg 2.

Triples — Team 10, Swope 3, Jones 2, Sovey 2, Passno 2, Sundberg 1.

Home runs — Team 13, Sundberg 5, Passno 4, Swope 2, Filler 1, Jones 1.

Stolen bases — Team 17, Kunert 5, Terry 3, Sovey 3, Passno 2, Swope 2, Filler 1, Jones 1.

Pitching lines — Team 9.57 ERA, 158 innings, 284 runs, 216 earned runs, 292 hits, 90 bases on balls, 129 strikeouts. Filler 11.70 ERA, 73 IP, 159 R, 122 ER, 164 H, 36 BB, 51 K. Swope 7.74 ERA, 85 IP, 125 R, 94 ER, 128 H, 54 BB, 69 K.