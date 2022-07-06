Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Ikes Senior Fishing Derby

On June 18th the Geneseo Izaak Walton League held their annual “Senior Fishing Derby.” Lorna was in charge of the event, and she had excellent help from volunteers, Glenn Sigwalt, Vic Bianchetta, Larry Wienke, and Don Banning. The event began at 8 a.m. and ended at 10:30 a.m. Donuts and juice were provided. No fishing license was needed because of “Illinois Free Fishing Days” was in effect. Every thing was free. It was a beautiful day for fishing. The longest fish caught over 6 inches was John Savage. The most fish caught over 6 inches was Scott Oleson. Door prizes were won by Terry Travis, Ken Krueger, Tom Dwyer, and I’m not sure of the spelling, but “Diane” Gaidarik. Unfortunately, there were 8 free car wash tokens each worth $8.00, a $64.00 value, that were overlooked during the drawing for door prizes. They were donated by Steve & Donna Enright, Enright Enterprises. I mailed them back and thanked them for their intended generosity.

Copi

That is the new name Illinois is marketing for invasive bighead and silver carp. That is nice to know that changing the name negates a serious problem to places like Lake Michigan and the Illinois River.

New Gun Laws

I think the NRA and we gun owners escaped a bullet with the bipartisan passage of new firearm legislation. There are a few good regulations in the bill that President Biden signed. Incentives for states to pass “red flag” laws appears good. Spending $11 billion to improve mental health programs “might” help, but I think mental health is such a difficult nut to crack. There is just so much yet unknown about the human mind that I think scientists and the medical profession have a long way to go to understand why a person does some horrible deed. As for firearms, I don’t own an AR-15 style rifle, but only because they just don’t trip my trigger. I read that in Iowa you can use an AR-15 for hunting. If it’s allowed, the .223 caliber/5.56 mm is a bit mild for deer hunting. Our Illinois governor has signed a bill allowing the use of a rifle for deer hunting. The rifle has to be a single shot and chambered for a center fire cartridge. Our state has made it more difficult on gun dealers with more “red tape.” Anymore, it seems there is more ‘n more red tape for everything. Maybe it’s just job security for pencil pushers, or my cranky age.

On Canada

When I was at Bluffy Lake Lodge recently, I sat down in a lawn chair and just looked at the beautiful evening sun over the lake. Lodge owner, Donna, walked over to our cabin, pulled up a chair, and we solved the world’s problems. Here are a few interesting facts she mentioned. Canada has socialized medicine, so how is it funded? They have a 15% sales tax. If you deposit, say $1,000 in a Canadian bank you are charged $2.50. Black bear meat is not so great eating. Moose meat is considered excellent eating. Ontario had a lot of rain this past spring causing many lakes to flood. Rainy Lake, for one! While the water had gone down somewhat there were still homes with sandbags around them. We had heard the lakes were really high and we worried about how it would affect the fishing on Bluffy Lake. Ha! That was a needless worry!

Humor

A local farmer, Keith VanDeWoestyne, was on his computer when he slipped and pushed his head through the computer screen. I was there when it happened and quickly called Tech support to report a “Farmer in the Dell.” I saw a video taken at a local police station where a chicken was being interrogated. The police interrogator really grilled the poor chicken. He yelled at the bird, “What came first, you or the egg? ‘Why did you cross the road?” “How is it that everything tastes like you?” “I WANT ANSWERS!!”