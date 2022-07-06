Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

The Cambridge Community Theatre Program will be presenting the play, Camp Contact, on Friday July 15th at the bandshell in College Square Park beginning at 7:00 pm. This is the second year for the community theatre group to be performing, last year the group put on “Tom ‘n” Huck”. The production is part of a grant from the Quad Cities Arts Grant received by the school.

The production, Camp Contact, a two act play, written by Tom Akers and directed by Kelly Akers. It centers around a brother and sister, Mean Gene and Luna Dropenhamer, who are attempting to make the camp they purchased a few years ago successful. The duo, played by Tom Akers and Candy Snook, have tried everything with their final attempt to create a camp where all technological devices are taken away from the campers forcing them to interact with their surroundings, and each other.

Nine campers arrive at the camp, most under the impression the camp is for something other than taking their technology away including Abbie who believes the camp will help her softball hitting, played by Carly Smith, Jessie who’s there to overcome being shy, played by Kendall Brewer, Justin, a paramilitary kid sent to make friends, played by Corbin Strand, Taylor, a camper who’s goal is to attend a summer camp every week of the summer, played by Choe Finch, and Luke who believes the camp is a way to contact alien life form, played by Miles Taylor.

The camp is full of campers who’ve been sent by their parents to become deprogrammed from their cell phones and gaming systems including Kaylen, a glamping girl who ends everything with a hashtag, played by Alexia Johnson, Nelson, a daytrading wheeler dealer, played by Evan Akers, and Spencer, the most addicted of all of the campers, played by Jack Brown.

The camp is run with the help of camp cook, Eugenia Dropenhamer, the sister of Mean Gene and Luna, played by Katie Janson. Two counselors also work at the camp, Emma, an outdoor education major played by Olivia Akers, and Alex, a computer programming student who needed a job, played by Jager Samuelson. One additional camper has been invited, Tyler, Emma’s little brother, played by Bentley Johnson.

The campers soon discover the camp sits across the lake from a low level prison. As they begin to overcome their addictions to technology, it is announced that two convicts have escaped the prison and are considered dangerous. The escapees, Ernest and Jason, played by Jay Harrell, were helped by Lucy, Ernest’s sister, played by Stephanie Taylor who believes there is buried treasure on the camp grounds. Lucy’s son, Jimmy, has tagged along on the quest for the buried treasure, played by Stone Johnson.

The bad guys kidnap Mean Gene and hold him hostage until the campers find the treasure and bring it to them. Will the campers overcome their addictions and come together to defeat Lucy, Ernest, and Jason and save Mean Gene and the camp?

The play is free of charge but donations will be collected. The play will be moved into Cambridge Jr/Sr High School in the event of rain.