Geneseo's LaGrange Muay Thai gym - teaching respect and martial arts

Jack LaGrange and several of his fighters just returned from the Muay Thai World Expo in Des Moines, where his gym competed with fighters from all over North America.

Three of LaGrange's fighters accompanied him to the World Expo, held in Des Moines June 22-26. Six-year-old Dylan Wurslin, 14-year-old Lincoln Williams, and 27-year-old Chad Kirkhove all participated in tournament style bouts, based on age and weight classifications. Wurslin, the youngest competitor in LaGrange's group, placed second in his weight division, as did Kirkhove. Williams brought home a fourth.

LaGrange, a former marine and current police officer, has been a student of Muay Thai, receiving his earliest instruction from Ajaran Chai, the Grand Master who brought Muay Thai martial arts to the United States. He retired from professional competition in 2015.

LaGrange and members of his gym are preparing for another competition to be held in Houston, Texas in September.

About the Geneseo gym

LaGrange, and his wife Jena own and operate a martial arts gym located in Geneseo at 320 N. 2250th Avenue Unit #2, next to Simpson Overstock. They have been in this location since July 2021. Interested parties can contact the gym at 309-721-9885 or lagrangemuaythai@gmail.com.

LaGrange teaches children's classes, with ages starting at 5. Adult classes are also available, as is one-on-one training. For the serious competitor, there is a regimen of a 1.8 mile run, coupled with 24 station drills and "clinch work," or grappling for superior position.

He cites the various benefits of training as not only the obvious ones of physical fitness and self defense, but the instillation of respect and its relation to the competition and the opponent.

How Muay Thai differs from other martial arts

Muay Thai literally translated means "Thai Boxing" and is the national sport of Thailand. It differs from other styles of martial arts. Referred to as the "Art of Eight Limbs," it employs punches, elbow and knee strikes and kicks, the "eight points of contact." Other martial arts such as Taekwondo and karate utilize four, the hands and feet.

According to LaGrange, the Muay Thai kick is a stronger kick, as you are taught to "kick through it not at it."

Mixed Martial Arts or MMA fighters use elements of Muay Thai in their competition, by incorporating the knee and elbow jabs in their fights.

Fighters use a boxing type glove that is lighter in weight, with less padding, to protect the hands. Shin guards and ankle supports are also employed in competition.

Highest level of respect in the martial arts

Muay Thai students are taught from the moment they step into the gym that everything is all about respect. A large portion of the tradition involved in this is the Wai Kru, a series of ceremonies when a fighter prepares for competition.

Before stepping into the ring, a fighter dons his mongkhon, a ceremonial headband that is worn in the ring. It is made up of fabric from people close to the fighter, symbolizing their support of the contender. Often they incorporate a talisman with special meaning to the fighter. When the mongkhon is brought into the ring, it is always over the ropes, signifying the highest respect to the mongkhon and what it represents. It is not worn during the fight.

Prajiat, or a ceremonial armband is worn as well, and can be worn during competition. It contains many of the same elements as the mongkhon, historically being a piece of the fighter's mother's clothing, for luck and protection.

The fighter, upon entering the ring will begin by "blessing" the four corners of the ring, stopping at each corner with a prayer asking for protection and guidance. The fighter then proceeds to the center of the ring and performs a ceremony which honors the ancestral fighters, teachers and family. The fighter greets the opponent by folding his hands in front of him, as in prayer, and bowing his head. Placement of the folded hands is indicative of the level of respect the opponent receives. LaGrange himself always places his folded hands at his forehead, indicating a high level of respect.

The fighter will then go to the four corners of the ring again, and "seal" the ring against bad energy, and return to his trainer, who removes the mongkhon, and prepares for competition.

LaGrange's Muay Thai competitors are not allowed to "talk smack" or denigrate opponents. LaGrange also has strict rules about students initiating fights outside of the gym. For the teacher, Muay Thai is about the competition, strength and endurance training, and self defense.