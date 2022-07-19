Geneseo youth basketball camp

Claudia Loucks

More than 90 youth basketball players attended the recent Geneseo Basketball Camp held for third through eighth graders.

Camp was divided into three sessions: for third and fourth grades; fifth and sixth grades; and seventh and eighth grades.

Geneseo High School Head Varsity Coach said, “I thought camp went really well this year. Not only did we have over 90 campers for the week, we had a good number of high school players helping out as coaches.”

Coach Storm said there were two main goals discussed with the campers about the purpose of the week of camp. The first was to have fun and the second goal was to learn some things that they could do to work on their skills.

“It’s hard to get much better in a week at camp, but if campers have fun with a basketball in their hands and if they know what to do to get better, they likely will work on their own time and improve their skills,” Storm said.

This summer the seventh and eighth grade camp focused more on the offensive system they will use in middle school basketball for the upcoming season….”All three sessions consisted of some individual skill work as well as some team concept work,” he added. “We did some of that within competitions that we did throughout the week.”

On the last day of camp, there was a camp carnival when campers could choose to compete against others in their grade in various competitions. All campers received a Geneseo Basketball T-shirt and sport drink bottle