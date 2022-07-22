Geneseo athletes qualify for AAU National Junior Olympic games

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo athletes Olivia Marshall, Bella Brown and Russell Brown will be competing in the AAU National Junior Olympic Games from to be held at end of this month and into the first of August at North Carolina A & T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The three young people qualified for the national event at the AAU Iowa Regional Qualifier which was held at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Bella and Russell Brown are the children of Jeff and Mindy Brown. Olivia Marshall is the daughter of Sam and Erin Marshall, all of Geneseo.

Bella Brown will be competing in the shot put, discuss and javelin. Olivia Marshall and Russell Brown will be competing in the shot put and discus. Olivia Marshall and Russell Brown will be juniors at GHS and Bella Brown will be in 8th grade at Geneseo Middle School.

Geneseo’s Jaide Flowers also qualified in the 800 meter run, but due to a conflict will not be attending the Junior Olympics. Sierra and Taylor Krueger also competed at the Regional Meet in Des Moines.

The Geneseo athletes are members of the Mississippi Valley Track Club, Bettendorf, Iowa.