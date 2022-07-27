Dan D. Outdoors

Geneseo Republic

Fishing Has Been Good

I haven’t been fishing at Crystal Lake since last year so last weekend I drove out to DeWitt to try my luck. My cousin lived by the lake, but moved to Wisconsin a few years back to be with her kids. Through the years I got to know some of her neighbors and they have no problem letting me fish there. Long story short, I was lucky both days as I got some nice size bluegills. However, crappies I caught were all small. Both days I got to see the lake’s bald eagle. He (or she?) is really beautiful. Last winter someone dragged a dead deer on the ice for an eagle treat. After a few weeks there wasn’t much left save bones. I suppose coyotes got their share, too!

Knee Replacements

For we guys ‘n gals who have had knee replacements, according to the August issue of Consumers Report “On Health” publication, 82 percent of new knees lasted 25 years. Most knee replacements are done on us seniors and should last the rest of our lives.

August

The word came to honor the first Roman emperor, (and grandnephew of Julius Caesar) Augustus Caesar. I believe Geneseo’s “Hazelwood Pharoah,” who turned 79 last month, was a distant relative of Augustus Caesar. Unrelated, but years ago I remember he and I dated a girl named, “Mary Lou” from Moline. She liked me better, but the Pharoah disagrees!

Maple City Band

It’s always kind of sad when the MCB ends their concert season, which was July 19th. I think Maestro Kiser and the band really played their hearts out and it sure showed it by the increase in attendance. Of course, July 4th was a wash, but the Maestro came up with some patriot songs to honor our vets on the 19th. There was even a veteran of WW2 who attended the concert. He was 104 years young! He got a standing ovation as well he should. That same day, MCB musician, Rylie Hallendorff, who plays the alto sax, joined the National Guard. Thank you, Rylie, for serving your country. Congratulations to Julia Buzard, Theresa Peterson and Jason Stone on being selected to the MCB board for 2022-23. The past board members, Vic Bianchetta, Arnie Taube and John Bean did an excellent job and helped out in many ways. In ending, it was a great concert season and a big “Thank You” to all of you many folks who attended the concerts.

Katherine Lodge

This lady many of you know, but did you know she is quite the angler. Her real passion is fly fishing and has all the latest fishing gear. She goes on many fishing adventures and even has a cabin in Canada. I think it’s on an island. How cool is that?! She is also planning a fishing trip to Italy. I had the chance of talking with her a few weeks ago as she was walking her beautiful Siberian Husky named, “Luka.” She is the first person I have ever talked with that prefers eating northern pike to walleye. If you can get the Y-bones out, I think northerns taste great, but there are those who disagree.

Megan Holevoet

We are regular customers of the Sweet Peas restaurant. Megan works there, but will be off to Monmouth College, this fall. She is also a member of the Maple City Band. I like to pick on her, but she is really quick on her comebacks. Lorna and I wish her the best!

Humor

I hate it when people act all intellectual and talk about Mozart, while they’ve never even seen one of his paintings! So, a few days ago a neighbor knocked on my door at 3 a.m. Luckily, I was already up playing the bag pipes. Some folks collect dolls. So, Madison Holevoet went to the toy store and asked the assistant where the Schwarzenegger dolls are? The assistant replied, “Aisle B, back.” Tina Holevoet started telling everyone about the benefits of eating dried grapes. She said it’s all about raisin awareness.