Geneseo baseball end of season awards

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Varsity Baseball Team ended the 2022 season with an overall record of 19-11 and 7-7 in the conference.

Awards were presented at the end of season event with Jake Nelms and AJ Weller named Co-MVP’s.

Other awards included: Jake Nelms, Best Pitcher; Thomas Henson, Best Hitter; AJ Weller, Best Defensive Player; Calvin Pettit, Most Improved Player; and Glue Guy, Gabe Durnall.

Geneseo players named to the Western Big 6 Conference Second Team are AJ Weller, Jake Nelms and Nash Clementz with Thomas Henson received Honorable Mention.

Seniors who achieved All-Academic WB6 recognition are Jake Nelms, Thomas Henson and Andrew Cotty.

Joe Nichols is the Head Varsity Baseball Coach and assistant coaches are Jeff Weller, Kyle Bess and Steve Brucher.

Senior Cooper Matthews is congratulated by Coach Weller.
The GHS graduating seniors on the Varsity Baseball Team are, from left, Cooper Matthews, Jake Nelms, Thomas Henson and Andrew Cotty.
Senior Thomas Henson is congratulated by Coach Weller.
Senior Andrew Cotty is congratulated by Coach Weller.
Senior Jake Nelms is congratulated by Varsity Coach Jeff Weller.