Geneseo baseball end of season awards

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Varsity Baseball Team ended the 2022 season with an overall record of 19-11 and 7-7 in the conference.

Awards were presented at the end of season event with Jake Nelms and AJ Weller named Co-MVP’s.

Other awards included: Jake Nelms, Best Pitcher; Thomas Henson, Best Hitter; AJ Weller, Best Defensive Player; Calvin Pettit, Most Improved Player; and Glue Guy, Gabe Durnall.

Geneseo players named to the Western Big 6 Conference Second Team are AJ Weller, Jake Nelms and Nash Clementz with Thomas Henson received Honorable Mention.

Seniors who achieved All-Academic WB6 recognition are Jake Nelms, Thomas Henson and Andrew Cotty.

Joe Nichols is the Head Varsity Baseball Coach and assistant coaches are Jeff Weller, Kyle Bess and Steve Brucher.