Geneseo Maplettes earn fourth place finish at camp

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Maplettes earned a fourth place finish in their division at the UDA Camp held at Illinois State University in Normal. The group also earned a “Superior” trophy for their end-of-the-week evaluations, and the 110 percent Award which was voted on by the UDA staff.

In addition to the team’s accomplishments, GHS senior Taylor Davis competed and was selected as an All-American team member.

Maplettes coaches are Lydia Wayne, head coach; and Michelle Fryear, assistant.

Wayne commented, “The Maplettes are excited for this season and can’t wait to share our dances with all of you”

The Maplettes will perform at the first home football game on Friday, Aug. 26.