Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Navy Reunion

This was our 7th ship’s reunion. This year it was held at Burlington, Vermont, from Aug 3rd to Aug 7th. We try to have it at a different part of our country each year. We all vote for one of 5 locations. Next year it will be held in Nashville, TN. My dad lived there for many years and so we visited him two or three times a year. We will visit his grave while we are in town. We stayed at the Doubletree Hotel in Burlington which was very close to Lake Champlain and some great restaurants. Most all of us took a boat cruise on the Spirit of Ethan Allen. Ha! She was just a tad smaller than our former aircraft carrier, USS Independence. The grand banquet was Saturday evening and was a lot of fun. Old shipmates, Pete Taylor, MO., Daurell Stone, AL, Tony Iannone, NY, myself and many other old salts had fun telling past war stories. We all shared a common experience of having served on the great “Indy.” At the grand banquet, ten “plank owners” were honored. They are sailors who were among the first crew members to set-sail on the newly commissioned ship in 1959. Our table of ten at the banquet produced two winners for door prizes. Pete’s wife, Judith, won $168.00 and Lorna won a $25.00 gift certificate to Cracker Barrel. The entire reunion was great thanks to reunion President Denis Bagley, NC, and his committee. As a person who has to use a cane or walker, let me say that United Airlines, O’Hare and Burlington airports were super on helping this old handicap fellow get around. I thank our daughter for getting us to and from O’Hare. Of course, Lorna did an outstanding amount of work getting tickets and a zillion other things. If any of you military vets have a reunion I strongly recommend attending one. The only downer is having to say good-by and not seeing good friends for another year. Thank goodness for fond memories! “Anchors Away!”

Joke

At one point in the baseball game the coach called Luke, one of his 15 year old baseball players aside and asked, “Do you understand what co-operation is? What a team is?” “Yes, coach!” “Do you understand that what matters is whether we win or lose together, as a team?” Luke agreed. “So, the coach continued, “I’m sure you know, when an out is called, you shouldn’t argue, or curse, or attack the umpire.” Luke nodded in the affirmative. The coach continued, “And when I take you out of the game so another boy gets a chance to play, we don’t call that dumb.” Luke agrees! “Good,” said the coach, “Now go over there and explain all that to your grandmother!”

Humor

Gas is still so high that our letter carrier is working from home. She (Jen) called me yesterday and read my bills to me. Two buzzards stand in front of a road-kill. The one buzzard says, “Lord, bless this meal, and the trucker who prepared it!”