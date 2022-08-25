Here's what to expect this fall from Geneseo High School's sports teams

Claudia Loucks

For the Geneseo Republic

Geneseo High School fall sports are underway and coaches as well as players are excited and optimistic about the 2022 season.

FOOTBALL

The Green Machine varsity football team will kick off its regular season with a home game on Friday, Aug. 26, against Chicago Noble/Comer. The team held a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19.

When asked about the 2022 season, GHS Varsity Head Coach Larry Johnsen said, “Just like everyone else, we are still trying to put the pieces together. We are looking forward to playing someone different. We did a lot this summer and after the pre-season practices, we need to play someone else to find out where we are.”

The second game for the Green Machine will be against Grayslake and Coach Johnsen commented, “They are very good. They remind me a lot of the teams in the WB6, very athletic, and a tough match-up for us. It will be a really good test for us.”

“Our goal is to be just a little bit better every day,” he added.

In commenting about the key areas of the team, he said there are a lot of returning players with varsity experience…”Even with this, we will still be young. Eight sophomores had to contribute in 2021.”

He also listed these areas:

“Need to be better offensively, especially in the run game.”

“Need to be better in the kicking game.”

“Need to learn how to close out games.”

“Need to stay healthy.”

VOLLEYBALL

The Girls’ Volleyball team faced Rock Island on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and IVC on Thursday, Aug.25, at Geneseo High School. The first conference game will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at home against Quincy.

Coach Casey Komel said a lot of seniors who have been on the team have graduated in the last two years, “so we have quite a few fresh faces on the court. The new players help bring new ideas and perspectives that have given the team new challenges and goals to focus on.”

The GHS team has been in the top half of the conference for the last two years and Coach Komel said the team “aims to maintain that status for this season as well. We have a lot of people who can contribute for the team and we are eager to see how we stack up against the rest of the competition in our schedule.”

BOYS’ SOCCER

The GHS Boys’ Soccer team finished last season 11-8 and defeated Rock Island 1-0 in the final game of the Regional competition, and then lost to Washington in Sectional play.

Harvey Morton is the head varsity coach and his assistants are Rachel Morton and JR Smith.

Returning starting seniors to the team are Matt Daly (midfielder), Alex Slaymaker (defender), Kyle Rahn (defender), Connor Nelson (forward), Ethan Ernst (midfielder), Bennett Kriener (midfielder); juniors are Brayden Combs (forward); and impact newcomers are listed as Logan Corgan, senior, (midfielder); Karson Emry, senior, (goalkeeper); Jacob Nelson, sophomore, (midfielder); and Andy Danielson, junior, (defender).

“We have a good core of returning players which should keep us competitive in the conference, replacing our leading scorer and our starting keeper will be a couple of challenges we will face this season,” Coach Morton said. “Defensively, we will need to come together quickly as we are less experienced than we have been in the past and with a new starting keeper, communication will be the key.”

“As always, I expect the Western Big 6 to be very competitive at the top,” he added. “Quincy and Moline could be considered early favorites and hopefully we will be in that group we well by the end of the season.”

BOYS’ GOLF

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team started the season strong with two decisive wins at home, with Geneseo vs. Hall, Mercer and Kewanee. The meet was a varsity only quadrangular meet held at Country View in Geneseo. Geneseo hosted and won the met with the score of 144 which is even par as a team.

Hayden Moore was medalist with a 34 which is 2 under par.

Geneseo also defeated Rock Island at a home meet at Country View Golf Course. The meet was the first conference dual of the season and Geneseo Varsity beat Rock Island by a score of 145 (one over par as a team) to 178. Hayden Moore was the medalist with a 35 which is one under par.

The Geneseo Junior Varsity Team also beat Rock Island by a score of 189 to 200. Drew Kelly, a freshman, was the JV medalist with a 46.

Scott Hardison is the GHS Boys’ Golf Coach and he shared a preview of the upcoming season…’The Team looks to be very competitive this season. Our goal is to win conference and get to State as a team,” he said. “The Western Big 6 is a very tough conference with Moline, Quincy, Galesburg and Geneseo, all with a chance to win.”

“We will lean on our Saturday Invites to get experience against tough competition,” he added. “Post season will be tough, but we believe having several players back with varsity experience will be the key to our success.”

GIRLS’ GOLF

The Geneseo Girls; Golf Team “is up and running,” according to Coach Jon Murray, who said the team finished in eighth place at the Metamora Invitational held recently.

“We have 15 girls out this season, including one new freshman, one new sophomore and one new senior,” he added. “I’m looking forward to watching the team improve as we get deeper into the season.”

The Girls’ Team plays at the Geneseo Country Club.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

The Geneseo Girls’ Cross Country Team has a roster of 24 and Coach Kelley Timmerman said, “It’s the biggest girls; team in the history of the sport. Currently we have 10 athletes that are really close in time in the top ten. We have had a lot of athletes running over the summer so we will see how the season plays out.”

The first three-mile meet was Monday, Aug. 22, at Empire Park in Moline, in competition with all of the schools in the conference.

Aaron Skopec is the assistant coach.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

There are 28 boys out for Cross Country this season.

Coach Todd Ehlert said, “We are excited for this year. We have five of the top seven coming back from last year’s team. If we stay away from injuries and things go well, we could do better than last year as a group.”

“Our goal is always to win a conference championship, try to be one of the top teams at Regional and qualify for State,” he added. “We have a lot of kids running really well right now. It should be a fun season.”

The boys’ team also competed Aug. 23 at Empire Park in Moline.