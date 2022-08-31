Charger spikers win Wethersfield tourney

Mindy Carls

For the Republic

Orion swept away all opponents in the Wethersfield Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Kewanee.

In pool play, Orion decisioned Knoxville 21-16, 19-21, 15-11. The Chargers then downed the Princeville Princes 21-19, 21-15 and Monmouth-Roseville 21-15, 21-14.

Meanwhile, Wethersfield was battling through the other pool. Coach Tonya Vincent collected her 400th career win when the Flying Geese defeated the Bureau Valley Storm 21-10, 21-13.

With the championship at stake, Orion and Wethersfield traded leads over three games. The Chargers prevailed 21-17, 20-22, 15-12.

Moline defeated Orion 25-14, 25-20 in the season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Orion. Rachel Bowers led Orion with four kills. Lainey Kunert added three. Grace Passno powered the hitters with five assists. Kunert had three.

Bowers and Passno each served two aces.

Orion overcame Ridgewood 25-10, 25-16 on Thursday, Aug. 25, in Cambridge. The Chargers surged to an 11-4 lead in the first game, then built the advantage to 20-8. Kunert set the ball to Emily Hickerson for game point.In the second game, Ridgewood came within three points at 10-7, but Orion took control and pushed to a 20-11 lead before putting the match away.

Cross country

Orion harriers opened the season on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Rock Falls Rocket Run in Centennial Park. Courses were 3.1 miles long.

Olivia Thomsen was second with a time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds, only 16 seconds behind first-place Emily Downing of Ridgewood.

Anika Duhs was 13th at 23:32, while Abi Kayser was 54th at 28:10.

In the boys race, Eric Thorndyke was 53rd at 22:29.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Orion competed in Kewanee at the 3-mile course laid out over the Baker Park golf course. Peru St. Bede and Monmouth United runners also ran the course.

Thomsen finished first by more than 3-1/2 minutes. She clocked 20:36. Duhs was second in 24:12 and Kayser fourth in 27:08.

Thorndyke was seventh in the boys race with a time of 22:56.

Orion-Sherrard soccer

United is 4-1-1 as the season begins. The boys began with a 1-0 win over DePue-Hall on Monday, Aug. 22, at Spring Valley Hall High School.

The Orion-Sherrard goal came off the foot of Alyus Johnson, with an assist from Alex Syslo.United finished third at the 10-team Oregon Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27. The boys deadlocked Sterling 1-1 on Friday, Aug. 26, before defeating Richmond-Burton 2-0.

On Saturday, Mendota handed Orion-Sherrard its first loss, 4-0. United bounced back with a 1-0 win over Oregon. Playing for third place, Orion-Sherrard defeated Oregon 1-0 on penalty kicks.

Girls golf

The Orion girls golf team is off to a hot start under first-year coach Brandie Comer.

They won the Bushnell-Prairie City quadrangular on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Shaw Creek Golf Course. Orion totaled 423, Mercer County 457; Carthage West Hancock 464, and Knoxville 507.

Charger Sofia Fernandez was the medalist with 87, and Emily Olson was fifth with 105. Also contributing to the team score were Eleanor Wilbur, 115, and Kamryn Filler, 116.

The girls won a triangular on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Oak Run course near Dahinda. Orion totaled 206, Williamsfield 223 and North Fulton-Lewistown 268. Fernandez was the medalist.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Charger girls played the Galena Pirates at Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley. Galena won 214-223, but Fernandez was the match medalist with 45.

Monmouth United topped Orion 217-224 on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Oakwood. Fernandez earned medalist honors with 42.

Boys golf

The Chargers opened the season with a 176-268 win over Annawan-Wethersfield on Monday, Aug. 15, at Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley.

Cameron Rascher was the medalist with 37. Chipping into the team score were Ian Bollinger 43, Ian Niemeyer 45 and Micah Knox 51. Others playing were Aidan Moody, 56, and Ethan Wardlow, 59.

On Monday, Aug. 29, at Oakwood, Sherrard beat Orion 182-201. Andrew Boland of Sherrard was the match medalist with 43. Rascher was the Orion medalist with 45. Also playing for Orion were Niemeier, 48; Knox and Bollinger, 54s; Wardlow, 56, and Kaleb Sovey, 59.