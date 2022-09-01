Orion rolls over Hall in season's football opener

Mindy Carls

For the Republic

The year was 1990 the last time a boy named Chip Filler started at quarterback for the Orion Chargers.

Thirty-two years later, that Filler, now the head coach of the Chargers, gave the ball to a freshman named Kale Filler.

Chip Filler's son did not disappoint, leading Orion to a 42-12 win over Spring Valley Hall in a Three Rivers crossover game on Friday, Aug. 26 at Charger Field.

"He played a lot better than I did," Chip Filler said. "He takes a lot of unjust heat because of his last name."

Quad City sports observer Brian Stocking noted Orion has a 7-0 record against Hall, with six of those wins coming by 11 points or more.

Coach Filler gave credit to the offensive line, which blew open holes for Drake Gunn and Cole Kratzberg, as well as the backup backs.

The Orion defense came up big, stopping Hall on fourth-and-4 at the Orion 5 late in the third quarter.

Hall fumbled at its own 14, and Orion recovered the ball. Forty-five seconds later, Filler threw to Blayden Murdock in the end zone for a 14-12 lead.

Special teams had its shining moment, too. As the first half was ending, the Red Devils fumbled on the kickoff return on their own 23. Charger Lane Johnson fell on the ball.

Orion scored to close out the half with a 28-12 lead.

As the fourth quarter began, Hall reached midfield only to have Kameron Weaver intercept a pass. Orion would capitalize on the turnover when Filler threw to Murdock to wrap up the 42-12 win.

Coach Filler praised Hall for its effort. "They could have packed their bags and gone home."

Filler told the Chargers to enjoy the win and to come in Monday ready to work hard because they were heading into a short week. Orion was scheduled to travel to Princeton for a Thursday night game on Sept. 1.

The Tigers have a different defensive front and they're more opportunistic, Filler said.

But the Chargers have an offensive package they haven’t show yet, the coach said. The receivers will have to catch passes.

The game will be a good measuring stick of Orion's progress early in the season, Filler said. Teams often show the greatest improvement in the second week.