Orion sports roundup: Soccer, golf, v-ball teams all in action

Mindy Carls

For the Republic

Orion-Sherrard and Kewanee varsity soccer teams battled to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in a match played on Kewanee Stadium's new turf field.

Talen Butler opened the scoring on a ball from Cole Kimball in the seventh minute. Kewanee scored the equalizer three minutes later.

Jayden Thomson put Orion-Sherrard back in the lead in the 27th minute. Austin Ferry delivered the ball to Thomson for the score.

United led 2-1 at halftime. Butler increased the lead with an unassisted goal in the 46th minute.

The Boilermakers scored in the 65th and 78th minutes to level the score.

Kimball's five shots and Butler's four led the visitors, who finished with 21. Trey Erdmann pulled off 10 of his team's 41 steals. Alex Syslo and Butler made six.

Orion-Sherrard took nine corner kicks and Kewanee, four. United was flagged for seven fouls and the Boilermakers for eight. Orion-Sherrard was offsides twice and Kewanee three times.

On Friday, Sept. 2, host Mendota defeated Orion-Sherrard 9-0. United launched five shots, two by Kimball and one each by Luke Moen, Griffin Marshall and Butler.

Erdmann was credited with eight of Orion-Sherrard's 47 steals; Butler, seven; Syslo, six; and Kimball, Peyton Maynard, Caden Wegerer, five each.

Keeper Bob Johnson collected 15 saves. Orion-Sherrard had one corner and 10 fouls, while Mendota had three corners, five fouls and three offside calls.

Orion boys golf

The Orion boys hosted Ridgewood and Bushnell-Prairie City on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley.

Orion won the triangular, outscoring Ridgewood 186-194 and Bushnell-Prairie City 186-203. Charger Cameron Rauscher tied a B-PC Spartan for match medalist with 40.

Contributing to the Orion score were Ethan Wardlow, 44, and Micah Knox and Kaleb Sovey, 51s.Ian Bollinger shot 54 and Ian Niemeier, 62.

A day later, Orion hosted Mendota and Sterling Newman. In a tight match, Mendota topped the field with 176. Newman was a stroke behind at 177. Orion finished with 193.

Owen Aughenbaugh of Mendota was the match medalist with 39. Rascher was the Orion medalist with 40. Niemeier carded 47; Knox, 52; Bollinger, 54; Sovey, 58, and Wardlow, 59.

Orion volleyball

Orion defeated Erie-Prophetstown 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Charger gym. The victory boosted Orion's record to 6-1, with the only loss coming to the Western Big 6's Moline.Rachel Bowers notched nine kills and Avery Knupp, five. Grace Passno and Lainey Kunert set up the hitters with seven assists each.

Passno and Knupp landed three aces apiece.. Emily Hickerson blocked three shots.

Orion cross country

Charger Olivia Thomsen won the 3-mile girls race on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the Rockridge High School campus in Edgington. Her time was 19:06.86.

Anika Duhs was fifth at 22:58.83 and Abi Kayser 10th at 25:22.74.

In the boys race, Eric Thorndyke was 13th at 21:36.83.

Orion girls basketball

Orion's new varsity girls basketball coach, Rick Cline, challenged girls to take at least 5,000 shots over the summer. He announced the results during Orion Fall Festival's 3-point shooting contest on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Central Park.

12,000 — Svea Carlson.

10,000 — Abi Kayser, Macy Mullen, Kate Kruse, Hayden Taube, Sadie Appel, Bella Nightingale.

7,200 — Katie Angelos.

7,000 — Miriam Clarke, Thea Seys.

6,000 — Kamryn Brown, Sofia Fernandez.

5,000 — Lexi Christensen, Katie Christensen, Lainey Kunert, Jennie Abbott, Aven Vail, Madeline Nightingale, Elizabeth Wetzell, Makenzie Hunter.

3,800 — Autumn Hoftender.

Fall Festival 3-point contest

Orion High School varsity basketball coaches Larry Anderson and Rick Cline supervised Orion Fall Festival's 3-point shooting contest on Saturday, Sept. 3, on the basketball court in Central Park.

Winners were: