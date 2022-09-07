Sports roundup: Geneseo Soccer picks up big win; golfers remain unbeaten

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Wins and losses are part of all sports and the majority of Geneseo teams remain in the "win" column.

FOOTBALL

The Geneseo football team traveled to Grayslake Central on Friday, Sept. 2, and even though they did not return with a win, they did put forth a solid effort.

The Green Machine scored first and totaled 14 points in the contest, losing to Grayslake’s 24.

Head Coach Larry Johnsen said, “I thought we played hard and did a pretty good job in all three phases of the game. The one thing that stuck out though was the pre-snap penalties on offense. Those have to be cleaned up.”

Johnsen added that he thought, “Offensively, we were very physical. Defensively, we did a pretty good job overall, although we did give up some big plays.”

“This is what the season is going to look like,” he said. “Grayslake Central reminded me a lot of a Western Big 6 opponent. Good athletes that we will have to try and contain. We have a lot of good things to build on and time to learn and move on and get ready for East Moline.”

Geneseo faces United Township High School in East Moline on Friday, Sept. 9.

BOYS’ GOLF

After facing two Western Big 6 rivals the Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team remains unbeaten.

The team took on Sterling in a duel match on Aug. 30 at Country View Golf Course outside of Geneseo, and the Maple Leafs were victorious on both the varsity and junior varsity levels with Geneseo scoring 147 compared to Sterling’s 165.

Geneseo’s 147 was three over par as a team.

The Geneseo JV squad also scored a win over Sterling with a 184 to 205.

Hayden Moore was the medalist for Geneseo varsity with a -2 sore of 34 and Drew Kelly was the JV medalist with a score of 45.

Coach Scott Hardison commented, “Consistency was the key to Geneseo’s game on both varsity and JV levels. The depth of the boys’ golf program is really showing this year with several boys scoring on different evenings.”

The team took on WB6 rival Moline at Country View on Sept. 1 in what shaped up to be a big-time matchup as both teams have eyes on a conference championship.

Coach Hardison said the match did not disappoint…”Both teams grounded out nine holes and Geneseo came out on top – 145-150.”

Tayt Hager led the way with a -1 (35), and the Maple Leafs had five out of six golfers