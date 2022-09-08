Ridgewood Sports Roundup: Spartans roll over BPC to go 2-0

Tom Akers

For the Republic

Gavin McDonough and the rest of the Ridgewood Spartans seem to have figured this eight man football thing out. The senior running back racked up four touchdowns in the first half of the Spartans Thursday night matchup with Bushnell Prairie City on September 1st at Goff Stahl Field as Ridgewood rolled over BPC 52 to 13.

McDonough’s first score came on the Spartans’ first possession taking the ball to the end zone on a 62 yard touchdown run to put the Spartans up 8-0. It looked like it was going to be a seesaw battle as BPC answered the Ridgwood touchdown with a 64 yard touchdown run of their own. Quarterback Ryle Catour scored on the next possession for the Spartans, the sophomore snuck in from the two yard line to put Ridgewood up 14 to 7, the score was set up by a 57 yard carry by Preston Moriarity.

The Ridgewood Defense locked down the BPC offense after their first possession, allowing them just 149 yards of total offense in the game compared to Ridgwood’s 418. The Spartans put up 377 yards on the ground with the remaining 41 yards coming on the lone Ryle Catour pass to Preston Moriarity touchdown late in the first quarter to put the Spartans up 36 to 7.

The Spartans scored at will in the first half taking a 52 to 7 lead into the halftime resulting in a running clock for the second half for the second straight week. A third quarter score on the second string gave BPC 13 points.

The night, however belonged to Gavin McDonough who would rack up 176 yards on 19 carries with the four touchdown runs. Preston Moriarity just missed the century mark running for 99 yards on six carries.

Ridgewood Girls 3rd at Titan Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans ran in the Titan Invite Monday, August 29th at the Midland Golf Course. Thirteen teams toed the line in the girls varsity race with the Spartans taking third just one point behind Sherrard who finished with 76 points to Ridgewood’s 77 points. Geneseo won with 55 team points.

Emily Downing paced the girls team, finishing the three mile course in 20:14, finishing third overall against the field of 76 runners. Miranda Reed and Kendra Downing finished fifth and ninth overall.

Evan Akers was the lone Spartan runner in the boys varsity race. The freshman finished 67th overall against the field of 75 runners, completing the course with a personal best time of 26:47.

Complete Results: Girls. 3rd, Downing, Emily 20:14. 5th, Reed, Miranda 20:45. 9th, Downing, Kendra 22:02. 47th, Poppy, Emma 28:24. 52nd, Humphrey, Brooklyn 29:14. 69th, Williams, Olivia 33:40. Boys. 67th, Akers, Evan 26:47.

Vikings Win Stark County Invite

The Cambridge Running Club, a part of the after school AIM Program traveled to Stark County on Saturday, August 27th to compete in the Rebel Rush Invitational. The girls team won with a team score of 29 just edging the Rebels who finished with 30 points.

Hannah Ames was the top Viking finisher crossing the tape at 15:32 and in third place. Dallas Lawson was the only Viking boy to run in the race. He finished in 15th place with a time of 26:14. Junior high cross country runs two miles.

Complete Results: Girls. 3rd, Ames, Hannah 15:32. 5th, Harreld, Kora 15:48. 6th, Bennett, Haylee 15:50. 8th, Edmund, Livvy 16:26. 9th, Harreld, Monica 16:28.11th, Beam, Caylee 18:25. Boys. 15th, Lawson, Dallas 26:14.

Golfers Fall to StormThe Ridgewood Spartans battled the Storm from Bureau Valley on Tuesday, August 31st at Valley View Golf Course. Ridgewood took the loss against Bureau Valley 192 to 169. Galva High School brought two golfers to join in on the day. Jaxson Willer from Galva took home medalist honors posting a 38 on the par 36 course.Matt Maher was the top Spartan for the first time this season. Maher turned in a 44, Brenden Bolduc shot a 46, Gracie Russell had a 47, and Dylan Nimrick was the fourth Spartan score finishing with a 55. Jack Silvis was the fifth golfer for Ridgewood shooting a 63 for the day.

Spartan Split in Triangular

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted Orion and Bushnell Prairie City on Wednesday, August 31st at Valley View Golf Course. The Spartans topped BPC 194 to 203 but came up eight strokes short, losing to Orion 194 to 186. Cameron Rascher from Orion won top honors for the match with a winning score of 40.

Brenden Bolduc led the Spartans with a 41, Gracie Russell shot a 46, Matt Maher posted a 52 and Jack Silvis completed the team score with a 57. Dylan Nimrick was the fifth Spartan score with a 61.

Spartans run at Silver Streak Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans took on the big schools on Saturday, September 3rd at the Galesburg Silver Streak Invitational. The Spartans were by far the smallest team in the field facing schools like Dunlap, Sterling, and Fort Madison, Iowa. The girls team placed sixth against the 19 schools who were in the race. The Spartans scored 185 points, finishing behind Metamora with 173 points, but ahead of Geneseo who had 198 points. Dunlap High School won with 32 points.

Emily Downing led the Spartan charge finishing eighth overall against the field of 123 runners with a time of 19:47. The freshman ran a 6:04 first mile but struggled in the final mile of the course. Miranda Reed took 17th place, finishing with a time of 20:26. Both Downing and Reed medaled in the meet.

The boys did not field a complete team, so only individuals were counted. Landon Mathis was the top Spartan in, finishing 115th against a tough field of 145 runners. Mathis’s time was 22:49 for the three mile course.

Complete results. Girls. 8th, Downing, Emily 19:47. 17th, Reed, Miranda 20:26. 33rd, Downing, Kendra 21:29. 91st, Poppy, Emma 26:16. 109th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 28:22. 114th, Williams, Olivia 30:22. Boys. 115th, Mathis, Landon 22:49. 133rd, Burbidge, Ryker 26:26. 135th, Akers, Evan 26:34.

Spartans Tee Off in MerCo Invitational

Gracie Russell and Brenden Bolduc both finished in the top ten at the Mercer County Golden Eagle Invitational on Saturday, September 3rd. The meet was held at Valley View Golf Course in Cambridge.

Russell and Bolduc tied for tenth place with a matching score of 86. Russell shot a 43 on both the front and back of the course while Bolduc put up a 44 on the front and a 42 on the back. The Spartans finished sixth overall as a team out of 11 complete teams in the event.

Matt Maher turned in a 100 on the par 72 course, shooting a 50 on both the front and back while Dylan Nimrick finished with a 111 going 56 on the front and 55 on the back. Jack Silvis was the final Spartan in with a 129 turning in a 62 on the front and 67 on the back.