Orion golfers win Kewanee invite in a playoff

Mindy Carls

For the Republic

Orion's Cameron Rascher defeated Spring Valley Hall's Landen Plym on the second playoff hole to win the Kewanee invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Baker Park.

Rascher carded a 75. The next five golfers all had scores of 76, 77 or 78.

Orion finished eighth in the 19-team field with a team score of 384.

Rascher recorded 38 going out and 37 coming in. Ian Bollinger shot 102 (53 out, 49 in) and so did Ian Niemeier (55-47). Micah Knox carded 105 (54-51). Kaleb Sovey scored 114 (58-56).

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rascher was the match medalist when Orion defeated Rockridge 191-197 and Kewanee 191-198 at Highland Springs, Rock Island.

Rascher shot 38; Bollinger, 49; Niemeier, 51, and Ethan Wardlow, 53. Knox added 59 and Sovey, 66.

O-S soccer

Bartonville Limestone edged Orion-Sherrard 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Orion.

The Rockets scored in the fourth minute. United's Parker Larson scored off a ball from Chris Moody in the 23rd minute to equalize the score.

Orion-Sherrard launched five shots, including one each by Aaron Dutton, Larson, Chase Laird, Jordan Marshall and Quinn O'Donnell.

United defenders made 33 steals. Aaron Dutton and Kaden Dutton each had five. Gus Nedved came up with four.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Landon Dykeman collected 15 saves. David Browning had two.United committed six fouls.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Orion-Sherrard whitewashed Abingdon-Avon 4-0 in Sherrard. Aaron Dutton fed the ball to Moody for the first goal in the seventh minute. Jordan Marshall took the ball from Moody in the 19th minute for a 2-0 goal.

Chase Laird worked the ball to Moody 10 minutes later for the third score. In the second half, Laird passed to Larson for the fourth goal.

Of Orion-Sherrard's 27 shots, Dykeman fired six and Moody, five. Dykeman made three saves and Browning, one. United had six corners, six fouls and two offsides.

Cross country

Two Orion harriers medaled at the Gary Coates Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Zearing Park, Princeton. A third just missed.

The top 30 in the varsity girls race received hardware, including junior Olivia Thomsen, second with a time of 19:56.54. and senior Anika Duhs, 11th, 21:50.69. Freshman Abi Kayser was 33rd with 25:22.55.

In the boys race, senior Eric Thorndyke was 44th at 20:36.68.

Volleyball

Sherrard defeated Orion 18-25, 25-18, 25-17 in varsity volleyball on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Orion.

The Chargers slipped to 5-3 overall, 1-2 in the Three Rivers West.

Avery Knupp made 10 kills. Rachel Bowers added six. Grace Passno set up hitters for 13 assists, while Lainey Kunert had 12. Serving two aces each were Hannah Swope, Bowers and Kennedy DeBaillie. Emily Hickerson blocked two shots and Bowers, one.