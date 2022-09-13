Ridgewood football falls 66-34 against West Central

Tom Akers

For the Republic

The Ridgewood Spartans went into last Friday Night’s game against the undefeated third ranked West Central Heat with their own 2-0 record. The Spartans, new to the eight-man football game had yet to be tested in the early season and found their match losing to the Heat in an action packed game 66-34.

West Central jumped on top early taking advantage of a squib kick by the Heat to start the game. The Heat took advantage of the Spartan mishap, scoring their first touchdown of the game on a 38 yard touchdown run by Kaiden Droste just forty-three seconds into the game to go up 8-0. Droste would score six touchdowns against the Spartans.

The Spartans cleared the cobwebs and marched down the field all the way to the West Central one yard line where a fourth and goal pass attempt by quarterback Ryle Catour was broken up giving the Heat and Droste the ball back. The West Central running back scored again, this time on a 49 yard run to put his team up 16-0.

The Spartans got on the board in the second quarter on a ten play drive down the field, Ryan Francis scored on a run to cut the lead to 16 to 8. West Central would score two more times to go up 32 to 8 at the half.

The second half saw both teams trade touchdowns back and forth with West Central scoring first on a Kaiden Droste 57 yard touchdown run. However, Gavin McDonough took the ball down the field on his own 57 yard run to the West Central three yard line. McDonough led the Spartans with 153 yards on 22 carries. The senior punched the ball over the goalline to make the score 40 to 14. West Central scored next, followed by a seven yard touchdown run by Roy Sandberg set up by a thirty-one yard run by quarterback Ryle Catour.

Catour would score on an 18 yard run later in the third quarter to make the score 54 to 28. Catour rushed for 116 yards on 7 carries while also throwing for 53 yards going on for 3 with an interception.

Gavin McDounough scored another touchdown in the fourth but each time the Heat answered the Ridgewood challenge winning the game 66 to 34. The Spartans, now 2-1, will take on West Prairie in Sciota on Friday, September 16th.

Net Report

The Ridgewood Spartans went one and one this past week in volleyball. Tuesday, September 6th, Ridgewood hosted Mercer County on September 6th. The Spartans lost in straight games. Defensively, Brooklyn Johnson led the team with four digs and Mya Brown added five blocks.

Offensively, Ciara Clark led the squad with six assists and Carmen Stahl led Ridgewood with four kills. Heidi Leander and Bella Paul each had one ace apiece.

Spartans rallied on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when the Stark County Rebels came to town. Ridgewood won the first game 25 to 20, Stark County rallied in the second game to squeak by Ridgewood 25 to 23 but the Spartans took the third game by eight points 25 to 17.

Mya Brown led the team with six kills while Brooklyn Johnson and Ciara Clark each had six assists. Defensively, Brown along with Bella Paul each had two blocks and Lexi Kessinger and Gabby Dean had ten digs to fuel the Ridgewood win.

Running Club Results

The Cambridge Vikings Running Club competed in the Geneseo Middle School Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, September 7th. Runners competed in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade divisions. Fifth grader Leah VandeKemp was the highest finishing Vikings taking seventh place in the sixth grade race. She finished the two mile course in 14:55. Kora Harreld finished the sixth grade race in twelfth place finishing in 15:41.

Complete Results: Girls. Sixth Grade. 7th, VandeKemp, Leah 14:55. 12th, Harreld, Kora 15:41. 14th, Harreld, Monica 15:50. 34th, Palanos, Hayden 18:09. Seventh Grade. 21st, Edmund, Livvy 16:15. 23rd, Ames, Hannah 16:42. 36th, Beam, Caylee 19:50. Eighth Grade. 21st, Bennett, Haylee 15:50. Boys. Sixth Grade. 48th, Strand, Corbin 18:20.

Spartans 3rd

The Ridgewood Spartans took on ROWVA and Bushnell Prairie City on Wednesday, September 7th at Oak Run Country Club. The Spartans fell short to both teams, losing to ROWVA 185 to 177 and to BPC 185 to 179. Dalton Strode from BPC won medalist honors with a 38 on the par 36 course.

Brenden Bolduc led the Spartans with a 41, Gracie Russell was two shots behind Bolduc turning in a 43. Matt Maher turned in a 49, and Dylan Nimrick was the fourth Ridgewood golfer to round out the team score finishing with a 52. Jack Silvis finished with a 60 for Ridgewood.

Boiler Invite

The Ridgewood Spartans played in the Boiler Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Baker Park in Kewanee.

Brenden Bolduc led the Spartans with a 40 on the front nine and a 44 on the back, finishing with an 84 for the day. Bolduc finished 18th overall, Cameron Rascher from Orion won the golf tournament with a 75.

The Spartans, as a team, finished in tenth place with a combined score of 388, coming in behind the host Boilermakers, having to go to the fifth golfer’s score, the Boilermakers took home ninth place. Putnam County was eleventh with 395 points. Peru St. Bedes won the tournament with a team score of 325.

Gracie Russell was the second Spartan golfer in, the sophomore scored a 47 on the front and a 44 on the back, finishing with a 91, Matt Maher scored a 47 and 53, finishing with an even 100, and Dylan Nimrick shot a 58 on the front and a 55 on the back, finishing with a 113. Jack Silvis shot a 60 and 64 respectively, turning in a 124.

Emily Downing and Miranda Reed both came home with medals from the biggest invitational meet of the year Saturday, September 10th. Downing finished 15th against the field of 471 runners at the First to the Finish Invitational, held each year at the site of the State Cross Country meet, Dettweiler Park in Peoria. The Spartans, as a team, finished 23rd out of the field of 46 teams.

Downing’s split time for the first mile was 5:58, the freshman crossed the line of the three mile course in 18:34. The winning time for the Class 1A girls was 17:42. Miranda Reed also medaled in the meet. The junior finished in 44th place, medals were handed out to the top 50 runners. Reed’s time was 20:05.

Complete Results: Girls. 15th, Downing, Emily 18:34. 44th, Reed, MIranda 20:05. 77th, Downing, Kendra 20:58. 292nd, Messerly, KIra 25:33. 321st, Losey, Ruth 26:00. 327th, Poppy, Emma 26:05. 353rd, Humphrey, Brooklyn 26:31. 439th, Williams, Olivia 30:21. Boys. 197th, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 18:38. 483rd, Mathis, Landon 22:30.