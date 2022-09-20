Geneseo soccer nets big win over Galesburg

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Geneseo knew it would be a challenge to remain at the top of the Western Big 6 standings when it faced Galesburg

With the score tied at halftime, the Geneseo boys soccer team knew it had to step up the momentum.

Visiting Galesburg scored two goals in the first half of the game and Geneseo was quick to tie the match. In the first seven minutes of the second half of the game, the Maple Leafs scored three times. Geneseo remains perfect in the WB 6 Conference at 3-0.

Seniors Matt Daly and Connor Nelson each scored two goals in the game and Brayden Combs scored one goal.