Geneseo Sports Roundup: Green Machine gets Homecoming win over Galesburg

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

It was homecoming and Hall of Fame night at the Geneseo vs. Galesburg football game on Friday, Sept. 16, and the Green Machine did not disappoint a packed stadium.

Geneseo captured its second Western Big 6 conference victory with a win over the Silver Streaks, 21-7.

The Geneseo players and coaches enjoyed the win as Coach Larry Johnsen said a lot of work was put into the week prior to the match up with Galesburg.

“Homecoming week always presents different challenges with all the activities going on,” Coach Johnsen said. “I learned a long time ago that you have to have confidence in the players to be able to handle the week with responsibility. They need to understand that the game needs to be the most important thing for them. Have fun, but understand the person next to you is counting on you to be at your best.”

“Galesburg really showed us why we need to make sure that our offense becomes our best defense,” he added. “It’s not always going to look pretty, but we need to ‘shorten the game’. We knew going in that they have tremendous athletes along with some really big players. Even though their starting QB was hurt, their backup QB really presented problems.”

It was GHS senior lineman Tim Stohl sacked the Galesburg quarterback Gino Williams for a 17-yard loss on the Streaks’ final series, and Coach Johnsen said, “That was a huge play.”

Geneseo’s quarterback AJ Weller had a strong performance in the game with 152 yards rushing, two touchdowns on 17 carries and completing five of seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Johnsen expressed how happy he was that his team kept “chopping” away at their opponent…”We made enough plays on both sides of the ball to win the game,” he said.

“We had some players really step up and contribute,” he said. “Alex Pauley, Jerron Neal and Jordan Melchert really contributed this week. It’s a classic example of being ready when your number is called. Injuries are part of the game, and there’s nothing you can do about that, but the next guy needs to be ready.”

“Overall, it was a great job by the coaches and players,” Johnsen added.

Girls golf

The Geneseo Girls’ Golf Team won their Invite which was held at TPC Deere Run Championship Curse in Silvis on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Maple Leafs totaled a 399 to win the Invite. Area teams in competition were Rockridge, 400; Moline, 419; Kewanee, 432; Dixon, 454; Galesburg, 457; Rock Island, 466; Sterling, 570; and Plano, 584.

Geneseo’s low scorer was sophomore Keely Roberts, who shot a 91.

The Lady Leaf golfers also won their match against Williamsfield on Sept. 13 with Keely Roberts, Taylor VanHoutte and Annabelle Veloz, as co-medalists.

Boys golf

Geneseo golfers took second place with a score of 299 in a field of 15 schools at the Ottawa Invitational, with four golfers breaking 80, led by Geneseo’s Samuel Robinson, fourth place; +3 (73); and Hayden Moore, fifth place, +3 (73).

Coach Scott Hardison said, “A score of 299 is nothing to be ashamed of for a high school team. None of the boys had ever seen the course and the conditions were terrible. It rained and drizzled for half the round and it was quite windy. We got bested by Ottawa on their home course by six strokes.”

“I like where we are as a team and we begin to get ready for the conference meet and postseason,” he added.

Volleyball

The Geneseo volleyball team lost their game to Moline and beat Galesburg in last week’s games.

Geneseo Varsity beat Galesburg in two sets, 25-13 and 27-25. Geneseo sophomores also won, 25-23 and 25-8; as did the freshman, 25-10 and 25-20.

Coach Casey Komel said, “The entire game was fast paced. At each whistle, both teams were putting the ball in play very quickly. With no long rallies it felt like the game was going at warp speed. But the team set the tone and the pace to come out with a win, even going into extra points in the second set.”

It was a different story in the contest against Moline at Geneseo High School when the Lady Leafs fell to the Lady Maroons, 16-25 and 14-25. Both the sophomore and freshman teams also lost – sophomores fell in two, 23-25 and 23-25; and freshman lost – 12-25 and 26-28.

Coach Komel described the game and said, “Moline came with a quick and powerful team. We knew that going into the game and I think we were still just a little shocked when it was actually on the other side of the net. Their team did a really nice job of attacking deep court and being effective on offense. Their serves and swings made it a challenge for our defense to get passes up that we needed in order to run our offense more effectively. After the game, the girls and I agreed that we learned a lot and hope to implement some of what we learned into our next matches.”

Girls cross country

The Geneseo Girls’ Invite on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo included Senior Day for the three GHS seniors – Jessalyn Belvel, Jaide Flowers and Joselyn Reisner.

Four girls out of the 16 that ran had personal bests for the season (Junior Megan McClanahan; and freshmen Liberty Brumbaugh, Greta Bolme and Jessa Gramling).

“We had 11 medalists in the meet out of the 16 runners with our top runner Ella Toom placing 8th in the junior race with the fastest time on the team of 21:52, but we had Joselyn Reisner right on her tail in the senior race with a time of 21:59, placing 6th in the senior class,” Coach Kelley Timmerman said.

A new team was added this year to the Girls’ Invite – Wheaton Warrenville South, which took the honors of winning the overall girls; team award.

Geneseo took second place as a team, and Timmerman commented, “It was a great day at Richmond Hill.”

Boys cross country

Geneseo Boys’ Cross Country also hosted their Invite at Richmond Hill on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Richmond Hill Park.

Pleasant Valley took top honors in the competition, and the Geneseo boys placed second as a team, with 16 medalists – Jaxson Sottos, Kaden Elmer, Aiden Bries, Grady Hull, Dylan Gehl, Max Johnson, Rylan Lambert, Jacob Taylor and Taber Swanson all medaled in the freshman and sophomore races.

Dylan Gehl won the sophomore portion of the race. Sam Mosbarger, Cooper Schaad, Austin Hull, Tyler Gehl, Josiah King, Sam McCleary and Caleb Durian all medaled in the junior and senior races.

“The guys did great as a team,” Coach Todd Ehlert said. “We run at the Rock River Run in Sterling on Saturday.” (Sept. 24)

Girls tennis

The Girls’ Tennis Team won their match against Kewanee, 9-0 on Sept. 14, and lost to Dixon, 2-3, in a previous match.

Singles

No. 1 – Danielle Beach, Geneseo, defeated Noelia Martinez, Kewanee, 6-0 and 6-0.

No. 2 – Aubrey Brumbaugh, Geneseo, defeated Armaris Sanchez, Kewanee, 6-2 and 7-5.

No. 3 – Tara Bomleny, Geneseo, defeated Rachel DeRycke, Kewanee, 6-1 and 6-2.

No. 4 – Tessa Wilebski, Geneseo, defeated Whitney Minton, Kewanee, 6-2 and 6-3.

No. 5 – Paige Swain, Geneseo, defeated Natalie Maxon, Kewanee, 6-1 and 6-0.

No. 6 – Bella McDaniel, Geneseo, defeated Harper Gillespie, Kewanee, 6-0 ad 6-1. IN DOUBLES:

No. 1 – Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach, Geneseo, defeated Noelia Martinez and Amaris Sanchez, Kewanee, 6-0 and 6-0.

No. 2 – Aubrey Brumbaugh and Tessa Wilebski, Geneseo, defeated Rachel DeRycke and Whitney Minton, Kewanee, 6-0 and 6-1.

No. 3 – Ella Pettit and Mia Kelly, Geneseo, defeated Natalie Maxon and Harper Gillespie, Kewanee, 6-0 and 6-0.

RESULTS FROM GENESEO VS. DIXON – 2-3

Singles

No. 1 – Addison Arjes, Dixon, defeated Paige Swain, Geneseo, 6-1 and 6-2.

No. 2 – Leah Stees, Dixon High School, defeated Allyson Ford, Geneseo, 6-1 and 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 – Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson, Dixon, defeated Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach, Geneseo, 6-0 and 7-5.

No. 2 – Tessa Wilebski and Aubrey Brumbaugh, Geneseo, defeated Siena Kemmeran and Arielle Tefiku, Dixon, 6-4 and 6-3.

No. 3 – Ella Pettit and Mia Kelly, Geneseo, defeated Olivia Gingras and Nour Alsarama, Dixon, 6-2 and 6-1.

