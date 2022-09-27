Geneseo sports roundup: Football team falls, JV cross country is 1st

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

The Green Machine traveled to Sterling last weekend, but did not come out on top in the game, suffering a 40-0 loss to the Golden Warriors.

Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. said, “We knew going in that it was going to be a tough game. The game was going to be won or lost in the trenches and Sterling won the Line of Scrimmage battle.”

Sterling held Geneseo to six first downs and 106 total yards compared to their 323 yards rushing and 135 yards passing in the game.

“In the past couple of games, we won the turnover battle,” Coach Johnsen said. “Against Sterling, we lost that. Our defense was on the field too long and got tired as the game went on.”

Johnsen added that even though his team lost the game, “our kids still played hard.”

“We have to move on to Alleman,” he said. ‘Watching them on film, they will be ready to play. They have some really good players and at times have really given their opponents fit.”

Johnsen has confidence in his team and said he has high expectations for them… “I think we can still achieve a lot of our pre-season goals, but we need to get things cleaned up and get back on track.”

Cross Country

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Cross Country Team competed in the Rock River Run held at Hoover Park in Sterling.

The teams were divided into juniors and seniors on one team and freshman and sophomores on another team.

The freshman and sophomores took first place in competition with 28 teams and Dylan Gehl was the overall champion. The juniors and seniors placed 10th in the field of 28. The Run medaled the top 15 competitors and Geneseo had four medalists.

In addition to Gehl, first place, other medalists were Max Johnson, fourth; Jaxson Sottos, fifth; and Aiden Bries, 11th

Girls golf

Coach Jon Murray said, “It was mission accomplished for the Geneseo High School Girls Golf Team at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club.”

“We knew it was going to a race for second place today and that’s what they accomplished. That was actually their goal for the day going in, realistically, and I’m happy with the way they performed.”

The Quincy Blue Devils added to their league dominance by shooting a 328 team score to win their seventh straight league crown. The Blue Devils had the top four scores on the day.

Geneseo carded a 373 team total and its top four all earned All-Conference honors. Junior Addie Mills tied for fourth and earned First Team All-Big 6 honors with an 89. Sophomore Keely Roberts came in eighth with a 92; Senior Georgia McKelvain finished ninth with 94; and sophomore Olivia Seei tied for 13th with a score of 98.

Moline finished in third place; Galesburg came in fourth; Rock Island, fifth; Alleman, sixth and Sterling, seventh.

Boys golf

The Geneseo Boys’ Golf Team also finished second in the Western Big 6 Conference Meet held in Galesburg. The Leafs were led by Hayden Moore’s First Team All-Conference score of +1 (72) and Tayt Hager’s Second Team All-Conference score of +6 (78).

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Overall, we are happy with the way we competed today. We had a couple of stretches where we let our rounds get away form us. We were about 10 strokes off of our normal round, and those 10 strokes were the difference in the conference championship today.”

Moline finished in first place with Geneseo in second, and other teams include Galesburg, third; Quincy, fourth; Sterling, fifth; Rock Island, sixth; and Alleman, Seventh.

Volleyball

The Lady Leafs split their week of competition with a loss to Rock Island on Sept. 20 and a win over Sterling on Sept. 22.

Coach Casey Komel commented about the loss to Rock Island, 21-25 and 16-25, and said, “We had a brand new lineup and even though we didn’t come out the winners, it was great to see the hard work and determination form the entire team.”

The girls’ did come out on top against Sterling with a 25-19 and 25-13 win. Their record now stands at 1-9 overall and 4-3 in WB6.

In the match against Sterling, Geneseo was led by Katie VanDeWoestyne and Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, each with six kills. VanKerrebroeck also had four digs; two solo and two assists with blocks; and VanDeWoestyne had three assists with blocks. Lizzie Rapps had four kills and four digs.