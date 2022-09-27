Ridgewood sports roundup: Spartan runners place 2nd; football team wins

Tom Akers

For the Republic

Three freshmen and one sophomore teed off for the Ridgewood Spartans Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Lincoln Trail Conference Boys Golf Tournament. The young team finished fourth overall with a score of 390 just five strokes away from the chance at a second place finish. Mercer County won the meet with a 353 team score.

Brenden Bolduc made the all conference team, finishing in the top ten. The freshman shot a 43 on the front nine and a 42 on the back for a score of 85 on the par 71 course taking seventh place. Titus Cramer from Knoxville won the tournament with a 78. Matt Maher just missed the top ten finishing in eleventh place with an 89 turning in a 43 and a 49 respectively. Jack Silvis shot a 53 and a 54 for a 107, and Dylan Nimrick was the fourth Spartan in with a 52 and a 57 for a total score of 109.

Spartans win shootout

The Ridgewood Spartans journeyed all the way to Freeport Friday, Sept. 23, hoping to be the spoiler for the Freeport Aquin Bulldog Homecoming festivities. Acquin gave the Spartans all they could handle in a wild shootout which saw the lead change or tie ten times before a last minute stand by the Ridgewood defense gave the Spartans the 38-32 victory.

The Bulldogs entered the game needing a win to stay in the Eight Man Playoff picture and came out in their opening possession determined to do just that, taking the opening drive down the field to put the Spartans down 6-0. The Spartans answered with a 69 yard scoring drive of their own capped off by a 35 yard touchdown run by Gavin McDonough. McDonough would rack up 237 yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns.

The two teams traded the lead with each team trading touchdowns back and forth for the rest of the first half. Ridgewood had the opportunity to go up at the half, with the two teams tied at 24 apiece the Spartans found themselves with the chance to go into the half ahead with the first possession of the second half in their pockets. The Spartans had a first and goal on the Bulldogs 4 yard line but twice Ridgewood was stopped at the goal line, the final stand stopping McDonough on the one yard line as time expired in the half.The two teams traded scores in the third quarter with Ridgwood scoring on a three yard run by quarterback Ryle Catour to put the Spartans ahead 32 to 24. Catour’s score was set up by a 43 yard pass from Catour to Preston Moriarity. The Bulldogs refused to go away however, scoring on their own pass play to tie the game at 32 apiece going into the fourth quarter.

The Ridgewood defense dug deep in the final 12 minutes. The Ridgewood offense turned the ball over on the Spartan 37 but the defense pushed the Bulldogs back forcing the only Acquin punt of the game to pin the Spartans on their own 15 yard line. Ryle Catour connected to Preston Moriarity on a third down to put the Spartans up 38 to 32. Catour was two for two for 68 yards while also rushing for 65 yards. Moriarity had two receptions for 68 yards along with 27 yards on the ground on 9 carries.

Aquin wasn’t done yet. The Bulldogs took the ensuing kickoff to the Ridgewood 42 yard line with time running out. The Bulldogs drove to the Spartans 32 yard line but that’s as far as they made it. Taylor Snook dropped the Bulldog runners for losses on two straight downs setting up a fourth down last effort by Acquin, however, Ty Anderson sacked the Bulldog quarterback and gave the ball to the Spartan offense who killed the clock and gave Ridgewood their fourth win of the year.

The Spartans, 4-1 will host Peoria Heights on Saturday, October 1st at 1:00 for the Spartan Homecoming game.

Spartan Net Report

The Ridgewood Spartans traveled to Wethersfield Monday, September 19th for an LTC matchup with the Flying Geese. Wethersfield took both games of the match 25 to 16. Mya Brown led the team with nine digs while Carmen Stahl and Bella Paul each had one block apiece. Offensively, Paul led the team with three kills, Brooklyn Johnson led the team with five assists.

Spartans split tri

The Ridgewood Spartans played their last match before the LTC Boys Tournament, a triangular against Princeville and United at the Valley View Country Club. The Spartans downed Princeville 221 to 225 but came up short losing to United 221 to 201. Matt Maher was the Medalist for the match with a 42 on the par 36. Gracie Russell was the Medalist for the girls, turning in a 40 on the par 37. Brenden Bolduc finished with a 48, Dylan Nimrick, a 69, and Jack Silvis rounded out the Spartans team card with a 62.

Spartans end season

The Ridgewood Spartan Golfers hit the links for the last time in the regular season on the road to Lake Bracken Golf Course in Knoxville. The match was listed as a triangular between Ridgewood, Knoxville, and Bushnell Prairie City, but it turned into more of an open free-for-all between the three teams that matched Gracie Russell, the girls LTC Champ, and Titus Cramer, the boys LTC Champ, in a head-to-head matchup.

Russell played the red tees while Cramer, the blue. The two appropriately played to a 43 to 43 tie on the par 35 course, giving both the Medalist Honors for the day.

Brenden Bolduc shot a 49 for the Spartans while Matt Maher turned in a 51, Dylan Nimrick a 56, and Jack Silvis a 57. As Spartan Coach Mitch Magnafici observed; “The scores today may have suffered a little bit from the kids having too much fun in their final match.”

Gracie Russell will be playing in the Rock Falls Regional on September 29th while the boys will tee off at Gibson Woods on September 28th.

Spartans down Cyclones

The Ridgewood Spartan Fresh/Soph team followed the example of the varsity downing the West Prairie Cyclones Monday night at Goff Stahl Field 42 to 14. The Spartans wasted no time by taking the ball on the opening drive down the field with Wes Sandberg scoring his first of three touchdowns, this one a seven yard run to put Ridgewood up 6-0. Sandberg struck again seconds later when he stripped the ball from the West Prairie running back and scampered 54 yards to put the Spartans up 14-0.

West Prairie got on the board late in the first quarter with a halfback pass to cut the lead to 14 to 6, but the Spartans answered when quarterback Owen Anderson connected with Sean Watt on an 85 yard touchdown pass to put Ridgewood up 22-6. Gavin Franks found the end zone in the second quarter on a 24 yard run upping the score to 28 to 14.

The half ended with Owen Anderson calling his own number sneaking across the goal line to send his team into the half ahead 36 to 14. The only score in the second half was a 26 yard touchdown run by Sandberg to complete the hat trick and give the Spartans the 42 to 14 win.

Vikings at Pioneer Pacer

The AIM Running Club toed the line at the Rock Island Pioneer Pacer Invitational at Camden Park in Milan on Monday, September 19th. The Cambridge Junior High Girls placed 5th as a team, finishing with 104 points. In the girls open race, Hayden Palanos was the top finisher for Cambridge, taking 7th place with a time of 17:11 over the two mile course.

Complete Results. Girls. Top Seven Race. 18th, Ames, Hannah 16:04. 20th, VandeKemp 16:14. 27th, Bennett, Haylee 16:41. 28th, Harreld, Kora 16:43. 29th, Edmund, Livvy 16:54. 36th, Harreld, Monica 18:01. 46th, Beam, Caylee 20:11. Girls Open Race. 7th, Palanos, Hayden 17:11. 72nd, Wisecup, Riley 26:47. 74th, Gray, Payton 27:12. Boys Top Seven Race. 59th, Strand, Corbin 19:19.

Downing 1st at Boiler Invite

It was a beautiful day to run on Saturday, September 24th and Emily Downing took full advantage of the 60 degree day. The freshman led from start to finish taking the top spot at the Boiler Invitational held at Baker Park in Kewanee, winning with a time of 19:25.

Runners from seventeen schools from around the area competed in the races. Four Spartans came home wearing medals. In addition to Emily Downing, Miranda Reed medaled with a sixth place finish, Kendra Downing finished in ninth place, and in the boys race Fernando Avila-Rubio brought home a medal for eighth place. The Lady Spartans finished in second place with 63 team points, just three behind first place IVC.

Complete Results, Fresh/Soph Boys: 15th, Mathis, Landon 22:00. 32nd, Akers, Evan 25:51. Varsity Girls. 1st, Downing, Emily 19:25. 6th, Reed, Miranda 20:41. 9th, Downing, Kendra 21:20. 40th, Messerly, Kira 25:24. 49th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 26:40. 50th, Poppy, Emma 26:24. 64th, Williams, Olivia 29:15. Varsity Boys: 8th Avila-Rubio, Fernando 18:28. 51st, Burbridge, Ryker 24:56.

Rotary Homecoming Parade

The Ridgewood Spartan Homecoming parade will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 beginning in Hand Park and proceeding down Locust Street to the downtown. Cambridge Alumni Amy Jeffries Moskowitz will be emceeing the event.

The Cambridge Rotary Club have selected its annual recipients of the Service Above Self Award and the Promote Cambridge Award winners. Ginny Krueger, Director of the Cambridge Ambulance Service was selected for the Service Above Self Award and Vibrant Health was the recipient of the Promote Cambridge Award, Vibrant Health is headed by Dr. Crystal Strode. Both will be leading the parade.

Following the parade will be the annual Junior Class Pork Chop Dinner and at 1 p.m. the Ridgewood Spartans will host Peoria Heights with the courts from both Cambridge and AlWood being recognized at halftime.