Ridgewood sports roundup: Spartans rout Patriots at Homecoming

The first trailers began to arrive at Goff Stahl Field a week before the homecoming game even began. Throughout the week more and more trailers, trucks and cars would line the bowl, all in anticipation of the homecoming game and the Ridgewood Spartans didn’t disappoint any of them winning their homecoming game 68-12.

Eleven Spartans crossed the goal line during the game held on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Peoria Heights Patriots. Ridgewood put the game out of reach early, putting up 52 points in the first half including scores from senior linemen Jake Johnson, Jacob Swemline, Ty Anderson, and Kaden Larson who all scored their first points as Ridgewood Spartans.

The Spartans emptied the bench in the second half seeing scores from freshman Wes Sandberg who scored on a 63 yard touchdown run and Gavin Franks who rambled for a 20 yard touchdown run, both in the second half.

The Spartans put up 448 total yards, 444 of it on the ground compared to just 135 by the Patriots. Gavin McDonough put up 83 yards on eight attempts, including two touchdown runs, his longest 40 yards. Sophomore Roy Sandberg had 70 yard on 7 carries with two scores. Ryan Francis had two touchdowns, gaining 68 yards on 5 carries. Quarterback Ryle Catour was one for one, his only pass of the afternoon a 4 yard touchdown pass to Jake Johnson for the Spartans first score of the game.

Russell takes regional

Ridgewood Spartan golfer Gracie Russell seems to be hitting her pace at the right time. The Sophomore won the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament a little over a week ago, and on Thursday, Sept. 29, she took the first steps towards a trip to the state tournament in Decatur by winning the IHSA 1A Regional held at Deer Valley Golf Course.

Russell turned in a 76 on the par 72 course to win the title by one stroke over Mya Mirocha from Kewanee who shot a 77. Katie Drew of Dixon was third with an 81 while Sofia Fernandez from Orion qualified finishing fourth with an 85.

Russell had ten pars on the course, five on the front where she shot a 39 on the par 36, and five on the back where she finished just one over with a 37. The most dramatic coming on the 18th green where the sophomore dropped a 30 foot putt that slowly rolled downhill and into the cup to seal the deal for Russell. She’ll compete in the IHSA Sectional Monday, October 3rd. If she advances, she will play at the Class 1A State Tournament in Decatur October 7th.

Bolduc advances to Sectional

One fourth of the Ridgewood Spartan Golf team advanced to the IHSA 1A Sectional as Brenden Bolduc finished 8th overall at the regional tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Gibson Woods. Bolduc shot an 85 on the par 71 course. He was the fourth qualifier to punch his ticket to the sectional which will be held on October 3rd at TPC Golf Course.

The Spartans as a team finished tenth with a team score of 417. Sherrard won the regional title with a 340, Monmouth Roseville was second with 360, and Mercer County was the last team to advance with a 368.

In addition to Bolduc’s 85, Matt Maher finished with a 98, just four strokes behind the final individual qualifier. Dylan Nimrick ended his season with a 114, and Jack Silvis finished with a 120.

Young Spartans start season

The Ridgewood Spartan Jr High Football team took to the field on Wednesday, Sept. 28 hosting The Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes. A-Town put up 32 points in the first half as the Spartans lost the first game of their season 44 to 6. Ridgewood’s lone score came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Hayden McCleary-Larson scampered in from the 13 yard line.

Vikings Court Report

The Cambridge Jr High Vikings opened their season up on the road to Orion Middle School on Monday, Sept. 26. The seventh grade fell behind to the Chargers 7-5 in the first half, eventually losing by three 13-10. Anna Doubet led the Vikings with three points while Ella Humphrey, Kallie Carlson, and Monica Harreld each had two points in the loss.

The eighth grade jumped to an early 10-5 lead after the first quarter but saw the Chargers go on a run in the second quarter taking a 16-14 lead into the half. The fourth quarter saw Cambridge go on a 7 point unanswered run to beat Orion 26 to 21. Mackenzie Peck led the Vikings with nine points while Maggie Leander and Haylee Bennett each added six points in the win.

On Wednesday, September 28th the Vikings hosted Kewanee Central. The seventh grade led at the half 14 to 2 on their way to a 21 to 8 win. Anna Doubet led all scorers with six points while Monica Harrreld added five points and Kora Harreld dropped in four points.

The eighth grade led 2-0 after the first quarter but saw Central bounce back to take an 11-9 lead at the half. The two teams battled back and forth, deadlocked at 13 apiece at the end of the third quarter and 15 all at the end of regulation. In the overtime Mackenzie Peck and Maggie Leander each had a basket as the Vikings won 19-18. Peck led Cambridge with six points, Haylee Bennett added five points and Ella Humphrey and Mackenzie Peck each had four points.

The Vikings travelled to Woodhull on Thursday, Sept. 30 for the Battle of the Future Spartans. Cambridge jumped out to the early 10 to 2 lead after the first six minutes, winning by the final score of 31 to 8. Monica Harreld led all scorers with nine points, Anna Doubet added six points, and Livvy Edmund, Kora Harreld, and Cambell Casteel each had four points apiece.

The eighth grade held the Aces scoreless in the first half leading 18 to 0 at the half, winning by the final score of 31 to 9. Kenlee Carlson and Cambria Harreld led the Vikings with six points apiece while Mackenzie Peck added five.

Downing 1st in Border War

Due to Homecoming festivities, only five Ridgewood Spartans made the trip to Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island on Saturday, Oct. 1. However, four of the five who made the trip came back with prizes. The meet is touted as the border war with schools from both side of the river competing as seven teams toed the line.

Emily Downing continued her winning streak, finishing first against the field of 34 runners, Downing crossed the line in 18:36 for a personal best of the season. Miranda Reed finished third in 19:34, and Kendra Downing was fifth overall with a time of 20:16.

Fernando Avila-Rubio took home hardware with a top twenty finish. The junior finished the course in 16th place against 57 other runners crossing the finish line in 17:22. Landon Mathis finished in 20:21 finishing 40th place.