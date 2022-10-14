Dan Dauw: Hitting the trout is good; hitting deer, not so much

Star Courier

The Illinois Fall Trout Season opens Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The two closest locations are Moline’s Prospect Park Lagoon, which opens at 5 a.m., and the Hennepin Canal Parkway, Sheffield, at 6 a.m. Besides an Illinois fishing license, you must also have a trout stamp. Rainbow trout are hard fighters, easy to clean and great tasting. The daily limit is 5 trout.

Deer Danger

With the rut season here, whitetails are not thinking about the dangers of running across our backroads and highways. This is especially true during the early morning and evening hours. Use your high beams when safe to do so. Also, if you see one deer, chances are there may be more.

Ikes Wiener Roast

The Geneseo Izaak Walton League will host their annual wiener roast for its members and guests. It will be held on the patio next to the Ikes lodge. This nice event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Bring a lawn chair, wiener stick and a covered dish or something that fits for a wiener roast. There is just something relaxing about sitting around a campfire. It’s kind of like in the movie, Blazing Saddles. Ha! Maybe without the noises!

H.C. Historical Museum

Time is getting short if you want to visit the Henry County Historical Museum. It closes for the season after Oct. 31, 2022. It is located one block west of the main street.

The King and Birds

Way back in the day, and across-the-pond, England’s King Charles II believed England would fall if there were no ravens at the Tower of London. Today, seven ravens are kept on the grounds. I think it was maybe 15 years ago, Lorna and I visited the Tower of London. We do remember seeing ravens there. They are a little larger than crows. I remember reading that it was bad luck if you only saw one raven.

Road Signs

And from Galva’s famous, Dale Collis, comes these road signs. 1) She only made whiskey, but I loved her still. 2) Life without music would b flat. 3) Only dead fish go with the flow.

Richmond Hill Players

On Oct. 6 we attended their latest play, Hitchcock. We especially enjoyed friends Larry and Lorrie Lord’s performances. Ha! Of course, I’m not sure they welcome my endorsement! The play was really good. Congratulations goes to the director, actors and stage hands.

Last Column

Just to let you faithful readers of this column know that after 13 years writing Dan D Outdoors this is my last column. The higher brass is going in a different direction, and I don’t take it personally. Fortunately, I will continue to do my columns for Midwest Outdoors, but I will miss my weekly column. All good things must come to an end. Thanks very much for reading the column.

Humor

I’m not saying how many fast-food restaurants I eat at, but last week I caught myself ordering into my mailbox and then driving around my house.

Maybe not humor, but a truism: Age appears to be the best of four things – Old wood best to burn; Old wine to drink; Old friends to trust; and old authors to read.