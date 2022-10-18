GHS girls golf team recognizes conference standouts

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Geneseo's girls golf team celebrated their season and all-conference players at their recent end-of-the-season event.

All-Conference winners were Addie Mills, Olivia Seei, Georgia McKelvain and Keely Roberts.

Mills also was named MVP and Ava Nightingale was named Most Improved.

All seniors on the team, received Academic All-Conference. They are Annabelle Veloz, Rylie Preston, Georgia McKelvain, Lexi Manthe, Megan Bowers, Ava Nightingale and Hanna Stroud.

Coach Jon Murray referred to the group as a “strong team” as they ended their season with an 11-2 dual meet record and a Regional Championship, but lost in Sectional competition held at Baker Park in Kewanee.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the returners next season will improve in the off-season because they have a tremendous potential. Congratulations to all of our letter-winners and special award winners.”

Murray also thanked the parents “that helped throughout the season to make it a special one for the team.”