GHS golfers won't soon forget the 2022 season

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Coach Scott Hardison referred to this season as “one to remember.”

He said, “The team went undefeated in dual meets on both the varsity and JV levels and the team won the most Invites. Four, that a GHS Golf Team has ever won – Macomb Invite, Riverdale Invitational, Bettendorf Open and the Canton Invite.”

Geneseo also placed second in two other Invites and won the Regional Title (third in Geneseo history) and Hayden Moore finished second in State competition individually, the only player in Geneseo’s history to place in State competition.

“I could not be more proud of the boys,” Coach Hardison said. “They played well all season. It would have been nice to send the whole team to State, but that doesn’t overshadow the great season we had. We will miss our seniors, but we have lots of talent coming back and look forward to a great season next year as well.”