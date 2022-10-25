Geneseo soccer wins 1st playoff round, in semis Wednesday

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Even though the IHSA Class 2A Soccer Regional games brought with them some extreme weather conditions, the Geneseo Maple Leafs prevailed and captured the title game against Sterling on Oct. 22 at Geneseo, with a score of 5-0. The win makes it three straight Regional titles for Geneseo.

From cold and windy temperatures in the opening game on Oct. 18, to warm weather on Saturday, Oct. 22, the GHS team remained strong, overpowering Sterling, 5-0.

Senior Logan Corgan scored the first goal for Geneseo in the first half of the match and just minutes into the second half of the game, junior Brayden Combs scored the first of his two goals. Matt Daly and Zach Stoeger also scored for Geneseo.

Geneseo moves on to semifinal competition on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when they will play Morton at the Washington Sectional.

On Oct. 18, at the first match of the Regional, Geneseo faced Dixon, which Geneseo won, 5-1; and Rock Island played Sterling, which Sterling won, and put Geneseo to face Sterling at the championship game on Oct. 22 in Geneseo.

In the Geneseo vs. Dixon game, senior Conner Nelson had a hat trick which was helped by three assists and two goals from junior Brayden Combs.

The second game on Oct. 18, Rock Island vs. Sterling, went into overtime and a shootout for Sterling to claim the win.

Geneseo’s overall record is now 12-7-1.