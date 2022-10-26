Geneseo boys take 1st in X-country regional; girls are third

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Geneseo High School's boys cross country team finished in first place at the IHSA Regional meet held Oct. 22 in Morris. The team moves on to the Sectional meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Metamora.

Rock Island placed second and Chicago Heights finished in third place at the Regional.

Geneseo’s Dylan Gehl, finished in fourth palace with 16:15.70, and his brother, Tyler Gehl, came in fifth with a time of 16:26.80. Another Geneseo runner, Sam Mosbarger, placed eighth with 16:39.30.

Coach Todd Ehlert praised the team and said, “The guys ran great, and the last Regional Championship for Geneseo High School was in 2018.”

Girls

The GHS girls’ cross country team finished in third place at the Oct. 22 Regional held at Morris Community High School.

Top finisher was Ella Toom who place 14th with a time of 20:32, in a field of 79 runners.

Morris won the meet and Ottawa finished second.

Kelley Timmerman is the Girls’ cross country coach.