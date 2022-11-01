Seasons end for Geneseo volleyball, soccer, girls cross country

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

The Geneseo High School Volleyball season came to an abrupt end when the team lost to LaSalle-Peru in the Class 3A Regional competition held at Geneseo.

The Maple Leafs lost to the LP team in two games of 25-22 and 25-22. In the first game of Regional, Rock Island defeated Sterling. Rock Island took the victory over LP in the second Regional game, which sends Rock Island into Sectional competition.

About the GHS vs. LP game, Geneseo Coach Casey Komel said that contest was not the story of the season of her team.

”It was definitely not the ending of the season that we wanted, but from the progress we have made throughout the entire season, this team can still leave the gym with their heads held high," she said.

“There was so much growth from each player throughout the season, it helped us to grow as a team,” she added. “There were challenges that this team saw that I have never experienced in my years of playing or coaching and they handled it gracefully and came out stronger. I am so proud to have coached this group of girls and wish that it could have gone even just a little big longer.”

In the final game, Lizzie Rapps had five kills and five digs; Aubrey VanKerrebroeck had five kills; Katie VanDeWoestyne had four kills; Addison Smith had two aces and six digs; Delainey VanRycke had one ace, three assists and 13 digs; Alysia Perez had one ace, 18 assists, five digs and one block; and Annie Wirth had two blocks.

Girls cross country

The Geneseo Girls’ Cross Country gave it their best at the Sectional meet on Oct. 29 at Black Partridge Park in Metamora, and scored 278 points to place 10th, with the top seven teams advancing to State. The course was just less than three miles.

Coach Kelley Timmerman said the GHS score was “just 42 points away, so a very close race.”

Top finisher for Geneseo was Jaide Flowers, who placed 52nd with a time of 20:04 and just 20 seconds from the last individual State qualifier.

Timmerman said, “The rest of the team packed it up very closely with only 28 seconds separating the top 5.Ella Toom placed 56 with 20:13; Joselyn Reisner, 60th with 20:21; Elanor DeBlieck, 65th with 20:32; Jeslen Rink, 66th with 20:34; Katlyn Seaman, 81st with 21:16; Jessalyn Belvel, 116th with 23:1

The GHS Girls’ Cross Country finished in third place at the Oct. 22 Regional held at Morris Community High School.

Soccer

After winning the Regional Soccer competition, the GHS Boys’ team traveled to face Morton on Oct. 26, and was shut down in a 4-0 loss in the Class 2A Sectional Semifinal game at Washington.

Geneseo finished its season with a 12-8-1 record and captured the Regional title for the third straight year.