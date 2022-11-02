Geneseo football falls in playoffs, sets sights on 2023 season

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

The Geneseo Football Team may have lost the first round playoff game, but the 2022 Green Machine did accomplish something that had not been done since 2017 just by being in the playoffs.

There is a reason why Carterville is the No. 1 seed in the IHSA Class 4A playoffs and they were able to control the football game from their home field against Geneseo on Oct. 29.

Jaden Weinzierl scored Geneseo’s only touchdown, and the game ended in a 36-7 victory for Carterville.

Coach Larry Johnsen credited Carterville for “a good job on offense getting the ball to the perimeter and forcing us to cover the whole field, and I thought Carterville did a good job defensively up front. They have a lot of experience up front and it showed.”

He added that if his team could have gotten some points on their first drive, he thought it would have given them more confidence.

”We had a nice drive, but just couldn’t get any points out of it," he said. “Overall, I am happy with the season, we came a long way and certainly have something to build off of for next year. The seniors did a good job this season and I have a lot of special memories with those guys.”

In looking ahead, he said, “It’s really necessary that we understand how important the off-season is to develop our bodies and minds for next year.”