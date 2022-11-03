Geneseo boys earn trip to state cross country meet

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

The Geneseo Boys’ Cross Country Team will be competing at the IHSA State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Geneseo placed third with 121 points and this will be their third straight season to qualify for State.

There will be 14 runners at the State Meet, although only seven of them will run in the race and they should be Dylan Gehl, Tyler Gehl, Sam Mosbarger, Jason Sottos, Cooper Schaad, Max Johnson and Aiden Bries.Alternates are Kaden Elmer, Rylan Lambert, Christian Haney, Josiah King, Austin Hull, Grady Hull and Jacob Taylor in the event that one of the runners is injured or ill.

Dylan Gehl, a sophomore at GHS, led the team with a personal record of 15:45.87, finishing eighth overall. His brother, senior Tyler Gehl, placed 19th at 16:06.75 and Geneseo’s Sam Mosbarger finished in 21st place with 16:11.44.

The trio of the Gehl brothers and Mosbarger has represented their school well the entire season.

Coach Todd Ehlert commented, “We had an incredible day. The top five guys in the race all had personal bests at the meet and the other two ran really well also. We had huge support form the guys who did not run and they became the ‘Hype Squad,’ by cheering the guys around the course.”

He called the accomplishment “a whole team effort. This was a special day. Dylan Gehl earned a top 10 finish to be our only medalist and he has had an incredible year.”