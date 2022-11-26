Geneseo sophomore Gehl finishes in top 100 at state

Claudia Loucks

Special to the Henry County Republic

Weather conditions were far from ideal for the runners at the IHSA Class 2A State Cross Country Meet held at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Although the Maple Leafs did not fare well as a team, GHS sophomore Dylan Gehl ran in 16:44.45 to finish in 66th place, which put him with the top 100 individuals.

It was the third straight season for the GHS cross country team to qualify for State and they finished 23rd out of 28 teams with a score of 554 points, just ahead of Rock Island which placed 28th with 650 points.

The GHS team members who qualified for State are Dylan Gehl, Tyler Gehl, Sam Mosbarger, Jason Sottos, Cooper Schaad, Max Johnson and Aiden Bries.

Coach Todd Ehlert was pleased with his team and said, “They ran really well. The weather was not ideal and the course was in horrible shape when the guys ran, but they really overcame all of the issues, and we had great support from parents and fans.”

He added, “We had an incredible year and the future looks great. We will bring back 12 of the top 14 guys, so we are very young…We are really proud of all the guys, and Tyler Gehl was an incredible senior leader this year, and the guys learned a lot about leadership from him. That will be huge for next year.”